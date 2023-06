Deaton (knee) was spotted working out on the sidelines of Cleveland's minicamp, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The 2022 seventh-round pick missed the majority of the preseason and the entirety of the regular season after tearing his ACL on August 15. Deaton's recovery process seems to be going well, though there is no current timetable for his return. Once he's fully healthy, the Texas Tech product will most likely compete for a depth spot on the Browns' offensive line.