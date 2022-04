The Browns selected Deaton in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 246th overall.

A center out of Texas Tech, Deaton made 35 starts in his collegiate career. He's big for a center at 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds and could potentially slide to guard if necessary. Ethan Pocic's job is safe in Cleveland, so Deaton stands to develop as a backup early in his career.