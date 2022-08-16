MRI results revealed that Deaton suffered a torn ACL during the Bowns' practice on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Deaton will almost certainly be moved to Cleveland's injured reserve list this preseason, thus sidelining him for the entirety of the 2022 campaign. The rookie out of Texas Tech is now the second Browns center set to miss the upcoming regular season after starter Nick Harris similarly suffered a significant knee injury during the team's preseason opener Friday. Ethan Pocic, Hjalte Froholdt and Brock Hoffman should fill out the top three spots in this depleted position group for the Browns.