The Browns waived/injured Deaton on Thursday, Chris Easterling of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

A seventh-round pick last year, Deaton missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL. He was doing drills off to the side during the spring. If he's not claimed off waivers, Deaton will revert to Cleveland's injured reserve list. There's a good chance he's eventually cut with an injury settlement. Deaton was let go to make room for CB BoPete Keyes.