Baldwin (hamstring) reverted to injured reserve Saturday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Baldwin tore a small tendon behind his knee which will require surgery, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The injury typically takes 6-8 weeks to recover from and Cleveland is expected to offer Baldwin an injury settlement, as opposed to keeping him on IR for the remainder of the season, with hopes to then re-sign him, Pelissero adds.