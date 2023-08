Baldwin exited Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Jets with an injury to his hamstring, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The wide receiver visited the sideline tent in the second quarter and went to the locker room just before halftime. Baldwin spent most of 2022 on the practice squad but caught two passes for 25 yards in his lone game appearance. The second-year player is fighting for a roster spot in 2023.