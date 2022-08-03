Baldwin signed a deal with the Browns on Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Baldwin went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, and after a short stint with the Giants this offseason, the rookie joins the Browns heading into the preseason. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety Nate Meadors in order to create space for Baldwin on the roster. The wideout will now compete for a spot on the team's roster after finishing his 2021 collegiate season with 17 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns for the University of Michigan.