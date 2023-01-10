The Browns signed Baldwin to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Baldwin signed with Cleveland in August as an undrafted rookie out of Michigan. The 6-foot-2 receiver was then waived as part of the team's final roster cuts and spent the season on the practice squad, though he was elevated for the Week 15 loss to Buffalo. Baldwin finished his rookie campaign with two receptions for 25 yards, and it appears he showed enough with his limited opportunities to earn a new deal heading into the offseason.