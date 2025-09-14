Browns' DeAndre Carter: Being evaluated for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Carter was evaluated in the blue medical tent in the first quarter before heading to the locker room for further testing. Isaiah Bond should see more work on kickoff and punt returns for as long as Carter is out of the game.
