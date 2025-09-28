Head coach Kevin Stefanski relayed that Carter suffered a knee injury during the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Carter will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury, and his practice participation will provide clarity on his status heading into the Browns' Week 5 clash against the Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 5 in London. Carter turned five kickoff returns into 129 yards in Sunday's loss, and his absence would open the door for undrafted rookie Isaiah Bond to take over return duties.