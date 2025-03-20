The Browns signed Carter (hamstring) to a one-year contract Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Carter turns 32 years old in April and spent last season with the Bears, appearing in 13 regular-season contests. He accrued nine catches for 72 scoreless yards on limited offensive snaps but also handled kickoff and punt returns for Chicago. He missed the final four games with a hamstring injury. Special teams is Carter's calling card and figures to be where he'll mostly operate with the Browns.