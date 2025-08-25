Carter returned three punts for 32 yards and one kickoff for 10 yards in Saturday's 19-17 preseason win over the Rams.

Carter, who sat out the first two preseason games, made his lone appearance this summer. His experience as a returner makes him the favorite to claim a return job, but the 53-man roster projection from Zac Jackson of The Athletic puts him on the bubble. Undrafted rookie Gage Larvadain had a strong camp as a receiver and also returned punts during preseason competition. The Browns could leave Carter off the initial 53-man roster and then bring him back after sorting out other issues.