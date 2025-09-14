Carter (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Carter went to the locker room in the first quarter after taking a hit to the head and has been diagnosed with a concussion. He is now in the league's concussion protocol, which he will have to clear in order to play against the Packers in Week 3. Isaiah Bond fielded a punt return in the first quarter and figures to serve as the Browns' returner on special teams for the rest of Sunday's game in Carter's absence.