Browns' DeAndre Carter: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Carter went to the locker room in the first quarter after taking a hit to the head and has been diagnosed with a concussion. He is now in the league's concussion protocol, which he will have to clear in order to play against the Packers in Week 3. Isaiah Bond fielded a punt return in the first quarter and figures to serve as the Browns' returner on special teams for the rest of Sunday's game in Carter's absence.
