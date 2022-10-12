The Browns designated Jones (shoulder) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.
After acquiring Jones from the Falcons on Monday, the Falcons will now have 21 days to either add the linebacker to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old has yet to appear in a game in 2022 after suffering a setback with his surgically repaired shoulder in early September. Jones was active for 16 games with Atlanta in 2021, registering 137 tackles, including two sacks, while deflecting six passes and forcing a fumble.