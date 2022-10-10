Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick were traded from the Falcons to the Browns on Sunday in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones had a setback with his offseason shoulder surgery during the preseason and was forced to begin the year on injured reserve, but he'll be eligible to return as soon as he's healthy. The 27-year-old spent the first six years of his career in Atlanta, and he racked up 137 tackles (87 solo), including two sacks, a forced fumble and six pass defenses over 16 games in 2021.