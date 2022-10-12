Jones (shoulder) was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Jones was dealt to Cleveland on Sunday and the team will now have 21 days to either add him to the active roster or revert him to IR for the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old has yet to appear in a game this year after suffering a setback in his surgically repaired shoulder in early September. Jones was active for 16 games with Atlanta in 2021, registering 137 tackles, including two sacks, while deflecting six passes and forcing a fumble.