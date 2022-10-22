Jones (shoulder) will likely play Week 7 against the Ravens, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "I think it is trending that way," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He has done a nice job. Getting him more and more in practice."

Jones, who was acquired via trade from the Falcons on Oct. 9, was designated to return from injured reserve last week but did not play in Week 6's loss to New England. The former Pro Bowler is viewed as a piece that could help what has been a porous run defense thus far. His exact role in the linebacker rotation hasn't been made public, but initial speculation had Jones stepping in for the injured Anthony Walker (quadriceps) at middle linebacker, where Jacob Phillips has played every snap since Walker sustained his injury.