Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Jones is a likely candidate to take over as the team's starting middle linebacker after Sione Takitaki suffered a season-ending torn ACL on Sunday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Jones has largely played a rotational role since being traded from Atlanta to Cleveland in October, totaling 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks over six games. However, the 2017 Pro Bowler recorded over 100 tackles in five of six seasons as the Falcons' starting inside linebacker, so it's possible he could flourish if he does move up into a similar role with Cleveland. Jones will have to compete for this job with Jordan Kunaszyk, who Stefanski also mentioned as a possible candidate to step up into a bigger role moving forward.