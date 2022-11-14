Jones finished Sunday's loss to Miami with nine tackles (three solo), including a half-sack.
Jones totaled 10 tackles in his first two games with Cleveland between Weeks 7 and 8, and he returned from the team's bye to nearly match that total with nine stops against Miami. The linebacker also paired with Greg Newsome on a second-quarter sack of wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who looked to throw the ball on a designed passing play. Jones already has 1.5 sacks in three games this season after recording two in 16 contests with Atlanta last year.