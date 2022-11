Jones recorded five tackles (three solo) and a sack during Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals.

Jones contributed one of the five sacks on quarterback Joe Burrow on Monday night. The 2017 Pro Bowler also played 77 percent of Cleveland's defensive snaps while starting for the first time with his new team. Jones has recorded 10 tackles over his first two games with the Browns, and he is expected to continue playing a prominent role during the team's next contest against Miami on Sunday, Nov. 13.