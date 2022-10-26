Jones is set to become the Browns' starting middle linebacker, Anthony Poisal of the team's official site reports.

With Jacob Phillips (pectoral) likely done for the season, Jones is expected to step in and replace him as Cleveland's top option at middle linebacker. The 27-year-old registered five tackles in his team debut in Week 7 versus the Ravens after he was acquired via trade from the Falcons on Oct. 10. Jones recorded 137 tackles in 2021 and can certainly be a strong IDP fantasy option the rest of the season.