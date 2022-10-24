Felton was on the active roster for Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Ravens but played only on special teams in Week 7.
Felton, who was inactive the previous week, played just six snaps and was not a factor in the return game. The lone kickoff returned was by D'Ernest Johnson and Donovan Peoples-Jones handled punt returns.
