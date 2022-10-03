Felton played four snaps on special teams in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Falcons in Week 4.

Felton returned to the active roster after being held out Week 3 against the Steelers, but the hybrid back did not get on the field for the offense. An in-game development could give Felton a larger role going forward, however. Kickoff returner Jerome Ford sustained an ankle injury on his second return of the day and he was replaced by Felton, although he did not get a chance to return a kick. The punt return role that he held earlier this season was handled by Donovan Peoples-Jones on Sunday.