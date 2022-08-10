The injury to Jakeem Grant (ankle) means Felton moves to the top of depth chart for kickoff and punt returns, Zack Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Felton is the first line, but D'Ernest Johnson, Anthony Schwartz, Ja'Marcus Bradley and Mike Harley could also be used in practice and preseason games. Felton's roster status has improved considerably since the start of camp. After the Browns drafted Jerome Ford, adding to an already crowded running back room, the hybrid back/receiver was on the bubble. Since then, injuries to several wide receivers gave Felton plenty of reps at receiver, and now Grant's injury opens an opportunity for him in the return game and seemingly secures a roster spot.