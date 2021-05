Felton could have to win a role in the return game to make Cleveland's regular-season roster, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Felton, who the Browns grabbed in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, is a running back/wide receiver combo who doesn't have a clear path to snaps in either role. It's possible that he eventually develops into a third-down or slot option, but as a rookie he could be relegated to the practice squad if he can't impress on special teams.