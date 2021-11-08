Felton caught his lone target for 22 yards and had 15 returns yards on two punts and one kickoff in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Bengals.

Felton has caught at least one pass in seven of nine contests this season and continues to get steady work as a returner. He'd been limited to punt return duty only the last several games, but Felton replaced fellow rookie Anthony Schwartz, who had been recently handling kick returns.