Felton caught his lone target for 22 yards and had 15 returns yards on two punts and one kickoff in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Bengals.
Felton has caught at least one pass in seven of nine contests this season and continues to get steady work as a returner. He'd been limited to punt return duty only the last several games, but Felton replaced fellow rookie Anthony Schwartz, who had been recently handling kick returns.
More News
-
Browns' Demetric Felton: Reduced snaps with Chubb return•
-
Browns' Demetric Felton: Gets first carries•
-
Browns' Demetric Felton: Could make impact Thursday•
-
Browns' Demetric Felton: Season-high snap count•
-
Browns' Demetric Felton: Two catches in Sunday's loss•
-
Browns' Demetric Felton: Likely to have role behind Hunt•