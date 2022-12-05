Felton did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Texans in Week 13.

Felton was on the active roster for the first time in four weeks, which turned out to be a prudent decision by head coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns lost slot receiver David Bell to a hand injury early and used Felton as a fill-in. He played a season-high 36 snaps and is more familiar with the slot than Anthony Schwartz (five snaps). Felton's worked with the wideouts in practice sessions, so Felton knows the routes.