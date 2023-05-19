Felton will play as a running back during organized team activities, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Felton has been used in a variety of roles but hasn't taken hold as a receiver, back or return specialist. He hasn't been allowed to focus solely on running back and has just seven carries during his two years in Cleveland. At running back, he's third in line behind Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford, who played just 13 snaps on offense in 2022. The Browns have confidence in Ford, but Felton gives them a system-experienced backup plan.