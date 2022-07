Felton has taken reps at slot receiver the first two days of camp, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Felton is part of a crowded running back room but has experience as a wideout. He's getting fill-in reps while David Bell (foot) is on the active/PUP list. Felton could see more reps with Anthony Schwartz sustaining a knee injury Thursday. Bell's injury is not considered serious, and the Browns will evaluate Schwartz, who left under his own power with a trainer Thursday.