The Browns selected Felton in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 211th overall.

Felton (5-foot-9, 186 pounds) is a running back-wide receiver tweener who was fairly productive for UCLA as a running back in 2020, but he appears to be mostly a receiver to the Browns. If so, his slight frame and mediocre speed (4.59-second 40) don't make for a conventional threat outside, so he'll probably need to compete for reps mostly in the slot.