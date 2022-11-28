site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Demetric Felton: Inactives outnumber actives
By
RotoWire Staff
Felton was inactive for Week 12 against Tampa Bay.
This was the third straight week Felton's been inactive and sixth time in 11 games for the second-year back. He has just two touches and two returns over five games.
