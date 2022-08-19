Felton has taken carries at running back the last two days of practice after spending most of training camp at wide receiver, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Out of necessity due to several wide receiver injuries, the Browns had Felton focused on running routes rather than running the ball. With the return of players from injury, the Browns can allocate more of Felton's time to the backfield. Cleveland's running game took on a new level of significance Thursday following the increase in Deshaun Watson's suspension from six to 11 games. The backs figure to be paramount in offensive game plans while the team adjusts to life without its No. 1 quarterback.