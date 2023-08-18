Felton carried seven times for a team-high 36 yards and caught all three targets for 12 yards in Thursday's preseason game against Philadelphia. He also returned two punts for four yards and one kickoff for nine yards.

Felton and John Kelly alternated series in the first half, as neither Nick Chubb nor Jerome Ford (hamstring) played. On results alone, Felton had the better game. Kelly rushed eight times for 20 yards and lost a red-zone fumble on Cleveland's opening drive. The two are battling for the third running back job, which takes on significance in light of Ford's injury.