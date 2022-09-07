Cleveland lists Felton as its top kickoff and punt return on the unofficial depth chart the team released Tuesday, the Browns' official site reports.

Felton's versatility came in handy during the preseason and training camp, when the Browns suffered injuries at wideout and in the return game. On offense, the hybrid running back/wide receiver is listed only as a receiver, one of six the Browns kept on their 53-man roster. He's not likely to have a consistent role on offense as anything more than a gadget player.