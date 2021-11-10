Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that he does not have any updates on the status of Felton (illness) for Week 10, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Stefanski said the same of Nick Chubb (illness), as both he and Felton tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. As a result, both running backs now reside on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will need to log two negative test results at least 24 hours apart before being cleared to return to action. Kareem Hunt (calf) has already been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Patriots, so D'Ernest Johnson could once again be poised for a valuable role as the lead in Cleveland's backfield.