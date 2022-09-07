Felton is atop the Browns' unofficial depth chart at kickoff and punt returner heading into Week 1 against Carolina.
Felton's versatility came in handy during the preseason and training camp when the Browns suffered injuries at wideout and in the return game. On offense, the hybrid running back/wide receiver is listed only as a receiver, one of six the Browns kept on their 53-man roster.
