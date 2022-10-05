Felton is listed as the primary punt returner on the Browns' unofficial depth chart for Week 5 against the Chargers.

Felton helped replace Jerome Ford (ankle) on kickoff returns Sunday and may get a crack at returning punts this coming weekend. Donovan Peoples-Jones, who returned punts Week 4, is listed only as a wide receiver for Week 5, while D'Ernest Johnson tops the kickoff return depth chart. Felton opened the season as the primary returner for both punts and kicks but has since lost both jobs.