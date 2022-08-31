The Browns continue to list Felton on the running back depth chart, but he hasn't spent a full practice day with the backs since May, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Felton spent most of training camp with the wideouts and was often among the first group at slot receiver during full-team drills. That, and the Browns' decision to keep four other running backs, suggests Felton's likely path to playing time will be as a receiver. The wide receiver depth chart, however, is full of unproven targets beyond Amari Cooper, so there is an expectation that the club brings in another body or multiple bodies following Tuesday's cutdown day.