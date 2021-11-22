Felton had three carries for two yards and returned three punts for 12 yards in Sunday's 13-10 win over the Lions.

Felton was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and operated as the team's third running but played only 12 snaps on offense. Fellow running back Nick Chubb also returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which put a cap on the rookie's playing time. Felton was, however, back to being the main punt returner.