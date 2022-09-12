Felton returned five punts from 29 yards and muffed one of them in Sunday's 26-24 win over Carolina in Week 1.

As expected, Felton was used mostly on special teams but did have one target. It had been reported that he would handle both punts and kickoffs, but the Browns used rookie Jerome Ford on kickoffs. In an unexpected move, the Browns made D'Ernest Johnson inactive, but neither Felton nor Ford benefitted from that in the way of carries.