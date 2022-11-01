Felton returned one kickoff for 11 yards and did not play on offense in Monday's 32-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 8.

Felton has bounced around all season. Some weeks he's on the active roster and some weeks he's not. And when Felton has been on the active roster, he's not always the primary kickoff returner. If the Browns trade either Kareem Hunt or D'Ernest Johnson by Tuesday's 4:00 pm ET trade deadline, Felton's chances of playing with the offense improve, but rookie Jerome Ford (ankle) is eligible to return from injured reserve when the Browns next play Week 10 following a bye.