Felton carried the ball eight times for 31 yards in Friday's preseason loss to the Commanders.

With Nick Chubb getting the night off and Jerome Ford (hamstring) unavailable, Felton got the start for the Browns. While his numbers don't jump off the page, the third-year UCLA product was the only Cleveland running back to reach double-digit rushing yards. His role on special teams should ensure he makes the Week 1 roster, but if Ford's injury lingers into the regular season, Felton could see a bit more usage on offense than expected as well.