Felton rushed seven times for 46 yards and a touchdown, brought in two of three targets for nine yards and returned five punts for 10 yards during the Browns' 21-16 preseason win over the Jets in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game.

Felton was efficient throughout the night on the ground while leading the Browns in rushing yards. The 2021 sixth-round pick also had a presence in the passing game and recorded Cleveland's second touchdown on a 16-yard run off left guard just past the midway point of the third quarter. Felton has been underutilized from scrimmage over his first two seasons despite his versatile skill set, but with Kareem Hunt off the roster, the third-year pro will have a chance to make a case for a larger role throughout the remainder of the summer.