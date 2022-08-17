Felton is listed as the top returner for punts and kickoffs on the unofficial depth chart for Sunday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Ja'Marcus Bradley handled both chores in last week's preseason opener against the Jaguars, and now it looks like Felton's turn to replace the injured Jakeem Grant (Achilles). He was the primary punt returner and the second kick returner behind Anthony Schwartz in 2021. Since Grant's injury, the Browns have used multiple returners in practice, including Felton, Bradley, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Ronnie Harrison.