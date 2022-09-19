Felton had one carry for minus-4 yards, caught his lone target for three yards and returned two punts for 13 yards in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Jets in Week 2.

The rushing attempt was Felton's first of the season, and the target his second. He played 12 snaps on offense and 13 more on special teams. The hybrid back has been active ahead of D'Ernest Johnson for the first two games of the season, mostly due to his familiarity as a wideout, but Felton primarily has a special teams role.