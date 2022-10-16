Felton (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Patriots, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Felton was also inactive last Sunday, and it appears he has fallen behind Chester Rogers on the punt returner depth chart. He'll work to earn as chance to be active in Week 7 against the Ravens.
