Felton (coach's decision) was listed as inactive ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Steelers.
Felton has made little impact outside of his role as a punt returner over the first two games of the season, recording just one catch and one rush in Week 2. In his stead, Chester Rogers will likely handle punt returns after being elevated from Cleveland's practice squad Thursday.
