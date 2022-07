Felton worked out with wide receivers Wednesday when the Browns kicked off camp without rookie wideout David Bell (foot), Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Felton is a hybrid running back/wide receiver, who doesn't have a clear path to consistent snaps at either position. As such, he could be a beneficiary of Bell's injury should it linger, although Anthony Schwartz ascends to third on the depth chart behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.