Browns' Demetrius Harris: Benefits from Njoku injury
Harris caught his lone target for four yards in Monday's 23-3 win over the Jets in Week 2.
Harris was the primary beneficiary of playing time after David Njoku left the game with a possible concussion. After playing just 13 snaps (18 percent) in Week 1, Harris was on the field for 54 plays (78 percent) against the Jets. He had the lowest target-per-snap count of the nine players targeted in the win.
