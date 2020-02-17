Play

The Browns cut Harris on Monday, the team's official website reports.

Harris signed a two-year, $6 million contract last offseason, coming over from Kansas City after five seasons in a depth role behind Travis Kelce. The 28-year-old played 55.6 percent of offensive snaps for the Browns in 2019, but he was limited to a 15-149-3 receiving line on 27 targets, dropping five passes along the way. Harris may need to battle for a roster spot with his next team, while the Browns are left with David Njoku, Ricky Seals-Jones (RFA), Stephen Carlson and Pharaoh Brown (ERFA) at tight end.

